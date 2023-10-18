Four Punjab and Haryana high court judges transferred, 2 from other HCs to join

The Centre on Wednesday announced the transfer of four Punjab and Haryana high court judges to various high courts, while two judges from other high courts would be joining in. With these transfers, the number of judges at the Punjab and Haryana high court would be 54 against the sanctioned strength of 85. (Representational photo)

The announcement about the transfers was made by the Union minister of state for law Arjun Ram Meghwal on X. “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, am pleased to transfer the following high court judges...” his post read.

Those transferred out of the Punjab and Haryana high court are justice Raj Mohan Singh, who goes to the Madhya Pradesh high court; justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, who will be joining the Allahabad high court; and justice Avneesh Jhingan and justice Arun Monga, who head for the Rajasthan high court.

The recommendations of these transfers were made by the SC collegium on August 3. The reasons for the transfers were not mentioned and resolution only said, transfers recommended for “better administration of justice”.

The Centre has also announced transfers of justice Sudhir Singh of Patna high court and justice Lapita Banerji from the Calcutta high court to the Punjab and Haryana high court.

With these transfers, the number of judges at the Punjab and Haryana high court would be 54 against the sanctioned strength of 85.

