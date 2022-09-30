Four-member panel formed for upkeep of heritage trees: Chandigarh admn tells HC

The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a four-member panel has been constituted for better upkeep and conservation of heritage trees in the city.

The response came on a PIL in the aftermath of the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 that had claimed a student’s life and left several others injured. The incident is being probed by a retired high court judge.

Following the mishap, UT had come under fire for poor upkeep of the 31 heritage trees in the city.

In its affidavit, UT told the court that the panel will have range forest officer, Chandigarh Range, as convener; and sub-divisional officer (horticulture, engineering department, UT, of respective jurisdictions); sub-divisional officer (horticulture, MC, of respective areas) and Dr Navtej Singh, extension specialist (horticulture) PAU, camp office, Chandigarh, as members.

The committee will monitor, maintain and recommend permissions for felling of heritage trees, if necessary. It will inspect trees in three months, and recommend necessary protection and conservation measures. It has been asked to take technical assistance from Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, every two years and submit a report to the chief conservator of forests.

It will submit biannual report to the conservator of forests and has to meet at least once in six months. The recommendations made will be implemented by MC as well as UT. The committee has also been authorised to add and delete trees from the list.