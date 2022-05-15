Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental

Fraudsters posing as customers allegedly stole four vehicles from a Sector 45 resident, who ran a car rental service.

In his complaint, Ajay Mittal, who runs a car rental business in Sector 45, alleged that two persons, Lovely Mehta and Jagjeet Singh, had taken four vehicles on rent in December last year.

The duo was to pay ₹80,000 for Brezza, ₹1,65,000 for Endeavour, ₹90,000 for Innova Crysta and ₹1,50,000 for Fortuner as monthly rent. He alleged they made initial payments online, but became untraceable later. They also removed the GPS from the vehicles.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station.