Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental
Fraudsters posing as customers allegedly stole four vehicles from a Sector 45 resident, who ran a car rental service.
In his complaint, Ajay Mittal, who runs a car rental business in Sector 45, alleged that two persons, Lovely Mehta and Jagjeet Singh, had taken four vehicles on rent in December last year.
The duo was to pay ₹80,000 for Brezza, ₹1,65,000 for Endeavour, ₹90,000 for Innova Crysta and ₹1,50,000 for Fortuner as monthly rent. He alleged they made initial payments online, but became untraceable later. They also removed the GPS from the vehicles.
A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
-
Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with a pre-natal sex determination racket busted by the police earlier this week with the arrest of two women. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Deepika, of Saharanpur, Sarwan Kumar, of Shamli, and Sumit Kumar, of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray: BJP is playing ‘ugly politics’
Mumbai: In his first public rally in Mumbai after becoming chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a withering attack on former political ally Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the saffron party was playing “ugly politics” and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.
-
50 villagers booked for attacking cops, power staffer
As many as 50 residents of Hisar's Budhak village were booked for allegedly injuring two policemen and two power staffers on Friday evening when they had gone to pacify the villagers who were protesting against power cuts outside the power sub-station in their village. The residents had occupied the sub-station on Thursday night and started an agitation. Due to this, power supply was affected in two more villages – Balsamand and Bandaheri.
-
Summer Carnival at Lucknow airport begins today
This summer, passengers are in for a delight at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. They can enjoy special discounts on shopping, food and beverages as the airport is kicking-off a 45-day Summer Carnival from Sunday. The airport has been at the forefront of providing exciting retail and F&B experience for passengers.
-
Yamunanagar: Four cops booked, suspended for graft, extortion
Four police personnel and a local were booked on Saturday on charges of bribery, extortion and wrongful confinement for allegedly threatening to implicate five men in a drug recovery case and extorting ₹8.35 lakh from them. According to the police, the suspended cops took ₹30,000 from one Raman, who runs an auto repair shop, in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case in April.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics