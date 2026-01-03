Free cashless health scheme to be rolled out in Punjab on Jan 15

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) will provide free cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh to every family in the state and will be formally launched on January 15. The universal healthcare cover will be provided to all 65 lakh families in the state. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) will provide free cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh to every family in the state and will be formally launched on January 15. The universal healthcare cover will be provided to all 65 lakh families in the state. (HT File)

The Aam Aadmi Party-led state government on Friday signed an agreement with the United India Insurance Company to provide ₹10 lakh cashless health insurance cover to all families in Punjab. The memorandum was signed in the presence of the health minister.

The agreement was signed by the chief executive officer (CEO), state health agency (SHA), Sanyam Aggarwal and executive director, United India Insurance Company, Mathew George.

The health minister said the scheme significantly expands health protection from the earlier ₹5 lakh coverage, which was limited to specific categories.

“The new scheme aims to provide cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family per year to all residents of Punjab, including government employees and pensioners,” he said.

He said that the CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will formally launch this scheme on January 15, 2026.

He said that the scheme is designed for total inclusivity, featuring no income cap or exclusion criteria.

“Enrolment has been made simple and accessible through common service centres (CSCs) using only Aadhaar and voter IDs, after which beneficiaries will receive dedicated MMSY health cards. A helpline will be launched soon to facilitate the process,” he added.

Highlighting the operational framework, the health minister said that United India Insurance Company will provide coverage of ₹1,00,000 per family for all 65 lakh families in the state.

“For treatment requirements between ₹1,00,000 and ₹10,00,000, the insurance will be provided by the state health agency, Punjab, on a trust basis,” he said.

He detailed that the scheme adopts the latest health benefit package (HBP 2.2), ensuring comprehensive coverage through more than 2,000 selected treatment packages.

“Beneficiaries can access secondary and tertiary care across a network of 824 empaneled hospitals, which currently includes 212 public hospitals, eight Government of India hospitals, and over 600 private hospitals. The number of empaneled hospitals is expected to increase further as the scheme progresses,” he added.