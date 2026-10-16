99-year-old German-born woman becomes world's oldest female wing walker after seeing 97-year-old on TV
A German-born woman, 99, set a world record for wing walking after seeing a 97-year-old perform the stunt on TV.
A 99-year-old German woman living in England has become the world's oldest wing walker after being inspired by a 97-year-old record-holder she saw on television. Helga Duffy achieved the feat while strapped to the top of a small aircraft in Gloucestershire, raising money for an air ambulance charity.
(Also read: Guinness World Records checks evidence, measurements and official guidelines before certifying a record)
According to a BBC report, Duffy decided to attempt wing walking after watching Betty Bromage perform the stunt on the news. Duffy currently lives in a care home in Devizes, Wiltshire, having previously spent many years in Frome, Somerset.
Guinness World Records identifies Duffy as German and confirms that she secured the record at the age of 99.
Watch the clip here:
'I wasn't frightened because I was so excited'
Duffy completed the challenge at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. Describing the experience as "peculiar", she said her excitement had outweighed any fear.
"I wasn't frightened because I was so excited," she told the BBC.
Guinness World Records officials presented her with a certificate recognising the achievement.
Reflecting on her upbringing as the eldest of seven children, Duffy said her father would have been proud.
"He expected the best of us. So I always tried. I think if he's still there somewhere, he'd be very proud of his firstborn."
Her nieces, Jackie Rose and Julie Preece, watched the flight and described her as an "independent" and "forthright lady".
"She's wanted to do something different for so long. She just wanted to prove that actually even though she's 99, she's still that lady she was years and years ago," Jackie said.
Record-breaking flight raises money for charity
Duffy's wing walk also raised more than £1,300 for Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, a charity with a personal connection to her family. Her nieces said their mother had made her "final journey" aboard an air ambulance.
Sam Conway, from the charity, called Duffy a "legend".
"She looks as though she's had the time of her life," Conway said.
(Also read: UK man grows world's heaviest pumpkin, weighing 1,295 kg, earns Guinness World Records title)
Meanwhile, Bromage congratulated Duffy but jokingly vowed to reclaim the record.
"I can't wait until I'm 100 and I can do it again, I'll beat you again," she said.
Bromage, who has completed six wing walks, added: "I really enjoy doing it - it's a bit frightening at first isn't it? Just the apprehension of it."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More