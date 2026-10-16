Delhi traffic advisory: Restrictions imposed near CR Park, Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20; check affected routes

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20 in view of Durga Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday. The restrictions will be enforced daily from 4 pm to midnight. Delhi Traffic Police have released an advisory in view of Durga Puja celebrations from October 16 to 20. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

“In view of the Durga Puja celebrations in the Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II areas of South Delhi, a large number of devotees and visitors from Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to visit the Puja pandals,” the advisory read.

“The pandals are located within residential colonies with limited road space and no visitor parking area. Heavy footfall and traffic congestion are expected throughout the evening hours,” it further said.

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