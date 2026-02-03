Fresh tender floated for Panchkula shooting range

After receiving an inadequate response to the tender floated in December 2025, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has issued a fresh tender for the construction of a world-class shooting range, estimated to come up at a cost of ₹133.56 crore. The foundation stone for the project was laid by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in August 2024. The shooting range complex will be developed over approximately 9.20 acres in Sector 32. (HT File)

A senior PMDA official associated with the project said that only a limited number of bids were received earlier, leading the authority to re-invite tenders in order to attract a suitable agency. Once the contract is awarded, the construction is expected to be completed within a period of two years.

The shooting range complex will be developed over approximately 9.20 acres in Sector 32. It will have a total spectator seating capacity of around 1,700 across the Final Range and the 50-metre, 25-metre and 10-metre shooting ranges. The ground-plus-two-storey building will house the 50-metre, 25-metre and Final shooting ranges on the ground floor, while the 10-metre shooting range will be located on the first floor.

The project includes provisions for modern internal and external infrastructure such as lifts, electrical substations, a building management system (BMS), CCTV surveillance and access control systems, electronic private automatic branch exchange (EPABX), server rooms, fire detection and firefighting systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), mechanical ventilation and renewable energy systems.

Parking facilities will be provided within the complex. However, a 400 kV high-tension power line passing through the site requires a mandatory 26-metre setback from the centre line of the HT pole. Due to this constraint, parking provisions may not fully conform to local byelaws and will be developed as per the directions of the engineer-in-charge.

The complex will include facilities such as players’ changing rooms, an armory and gunsmith rooms, offices for officials, medical and anti-doping units, conference and jury rooms, VIP lounges, spectator galleries, media and broadcast rooms, sports science facilities, dining areas, administrative offices and service rooms. Supporting infrastructure including a sewage treatment plant (STP), an underground water tank and an electrical substation will also be part of the project.