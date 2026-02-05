Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall in Himachal

After a brief spell of dry weather, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of February 8, bringing rain and snowfall to Himachal Pradesh from February 9. Tourists enjoy winter and adventure sports including skiing at snow-laden Solang Valley, in Kullu district, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted dry weather over the state on February 5, 7 and 8. However, under the influence of the western disturbance, light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places across the state on February 9 and 10. The weather office also said that light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places in the higher reaches on February 6.

During the past 24 hours, light rain or snowfall was observed at a few places across the state. The highest snowfall of 10.8 cm was recorded in Kalpa, followed by 1 cm each in Kufri, Jot and Gondla, 0.6 cm in Sangla and trace snowfall in Keylong.

In terms of rainfall, Kasol recorded 11 mm, followed by 9 mm in Jogindernagar, 8 mm each in Manali and Palampur, 7.2 mm in Bijahi, 5.4 mm each in Seobagh and Bhuntar, 2.6 mm in Mandi and 2.2 mm in Jubbarhatti.

Meanwhile, very dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, dense fog in Sundernagar and moderate fog in Mandi.

During the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures at most stations fell by 3–5 degrees Celsius. They were about 2 degrees below normal at isolated places and normal to near normal at most stations. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti at –12.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo at –8.8 degrees Celsius and Kalpa at –5.2 degrees Celsius.

No significant change was observed in maximum temperatures, which remained normal to near normal at most stations.

According to the IMD, both minimum and maximum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius across the state over the next three to four days.