Friends, relatives throng Channi’s residence in Kharar

Family members and friends thronged newly-elected Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Kharar on Sunday evening.

Relatives and neighbours distributed sweets to visitors and some relatives even rushed to Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Channi’s house in ward number 24 had already been decorated with colourful lights and shamiana, as his son Navjeet Singh’s marriage is slated for October 10 and the Akhand Path for it had been organised on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh, a next-door neighbour, said that Channi is the most down to earth human being. “We hope that even after he becomes the CM, no barricades are erected on the road leading to his house, which will inconvenience his family.”