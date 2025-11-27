From classrooms to House floor: Students turn ‘lawmakers’ at mock Vidhan Sabha session

Patiala: The Punjab government on Wednesday organised a mock session of the Vidhan Sabha for government school students at Anandpur Sahib to mark Constitution Day and promote awareness about parliamentary processes among the youth. The Punjab government on Wednesday organised a mock session of the Vidhan Sabha for government school students at Anandpur Sahib to mark Constitution Day and promote awareness about parliamentary processes among the youth.

The session was held at the special Vidhan Sabha structure set up to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.The proceedings began with secretary of the Punjab Vidhan sabha, Ramlok Khatana, initiating the mock sitting with the permission of speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri welcomed the speaker, dignitaries and students, and highlighted the importance of Constitution Day.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ravjot Singh said the Constitution provides citizens the right to live with dignity while reminding them of their duties.

The speaker, deputy speaker and ministers encouraged the students who enacted roles such as speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, cabinet ministers and MLAs.

Sandhwan said students are the leaders of tomorrow, and the government is committed to preparing them for responsible roles.

The speaker announced an article-writing competition on the theme of ‘vote theft’, with cash prizes of ₹51,000, ₹21,000 and ₹11,000 for the top three winners.

He invited students from all schools in Punjab to visit the special assembly setup at Anandpur Sahib till November 29. Students and teachers present were also felicitated.

During the mock Question Hour, 10 questions were asked and answered by students role-playing as ministers of water resources, public works, forests, social security, women and child development, transport, education, health, local government and finance, as well as the chief minister.

Students also introduced two bills — The Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Additionally, students presented Call Attention Notices on issues such as the sewerage system in Mansa, conservation of water and land, and the development of new maize seed varieties by Punjab Agricultural University. All notices were passed unanimously.