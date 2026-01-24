From US to UAE: 61 foreign-based gangsters on Punjab Police radar

The recently concluded three-day anti-gangster campaign titled ‘Operation Prahaar’ has brought to focus the network of high-profile gangsters operating with impunity from abroad through their associates. Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala hails from Moga and is a designated terrorist linked to Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) & International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). He has been hiding in Canada and is wanted in 90+ cases. (HT File)

The operation, aimed at dismantling the weapon supply chains, logistics, safe houses and communication networks linked to organised crime syndicates, saw around 12,000 police personnel conducting raids at nearly 2,000 locations across Punjab. The operation led to the arrest of 3,256 persons for their links with various cartels being run by 61 foreign-based gangsters.

An analysis of the most wanted list prepared by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) reveals that a maximum of 17 gangsters are suspected to be hiding in the United States.

The list, accessed with HT, reveals that after the US, a maximum of nine are running their cartels from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by six in Canada and five each in Germany and the United Kingdom. Five gangster’s location has been traced back to Europe, followed by three each in Australia and Portugal.

Thailand and Malaysia have two gangsters operating, while one each has taken harbour in Indonesia, Pakistan, Italy and Brazil.

Notably, of the 61 names, a maximum of 36 are from the Majha region, whereas rests are from other parts of the state. Four of the most wanted are from other states, including Rajasthan. Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, who belongs to Nanded and is said to be hiding near Lahore in Pakistan.

The AGTF list, based on intelligence inputs, further reveals that the cartels and supporters included their family members who were detained and arrested in a 72-hour operation launched on Tuesday.

Those suspected to be hiding in the United States are Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, Dalbir Singh alias Dalbira or Bira, Gaurav Patyal, alias Lucky Patial, Gurdev Singh, alias Jaisal, Gurlal Singh alias Gullu, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Husandeep Singh, alias Husan, Jermanjit Singh Malhi, Karamvir Singh–Pavittar Preet Singh alias Pavittar, Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri, Randeep Malik, Satbir Singh alias Satta Naushera, Shamsher Singh alias Garhgaj Singh/Sheera and Yadwinder Yada.

In a detailed report, Punjab Police said it had detained 4,281 individuals, out of which 3,256 were arrested, including 80 proclaimed offenders. More than 25 people were taken into preventive custody, the police added.

A statement further added that the operation led to the recovery of 69 weapons, 6.5kg heroin, 10.5 kg opium, 5,092 intoxicating pills, 72 kg poppy husk and ₹2.69 lakh drug money from their possession.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said out of 61 gangsters, Red Corner Notices (RCNs) have been issued against 23.

“The Punjab Police has made another unit, Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), to focus exclusively on building extradition cases against gangsters operating from abroad. The unit will be headed by DIG (counter-intelligence) Ashish Choudhary, who was recently repatriated from the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he said.