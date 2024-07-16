Fruit growers throng agri varsity’s mango and pear exhibition in Dasuya

Fruit growers flocked to Dasuya to have a glimpse of mango and pear-related crop varieties and technologies and to interact with the fruit scientists during an exhibition on mangoes and pears organised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal during the exhibition in Dasuya on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

PAU’s department of fruit science played a key role in the organisation of the exhibition with the Dr MS Randhawa Fruit Research Station.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal was the chief guest. A progressive farmer Jagmohan Singh Ghuman was the guest of honour. An ex-director of state horticulture department Sardar Gurkanwal Singh was also present.

“Mango is not only a mouth-watering fruit but a gift which has been bestowed upon the masses due to its vibrant colour, delectable taste and overflowing sweetness,” observed Dr Gosal, while lauding Kandi and Sirowal areas of Punjab for carving niche in mango cultivation. Stating that the importance of fruits has gained momentum after corona, the PAU VC advocated fruit cultivation, especially, that of mango and pears in vacant lands.

Hailing PAU’s agricultural contribution, Jagmohan Singh Ghuman advised the farmers to remain in touch with varsity experts for touching new heights in farming.

Dr AS Dhatt, director of research, shed light on the popular fruit varieties developed by PAU and called upon the scientists to focus on evolving market-driven fruit varieties for farmers’ and farm sustainability. The demand for ‘patharnakh’ was augmenting across the world, he told, adding that PAU was laying thrust on improving this variety.

Dr MS Bhullar, director of extension education, informed that the exhibition showcased desi varieties in addition to top-class varieties of alphonso, dusherri, langra and chupan of mango comprising GN1, GN 2, GN 4, GN5, GN6, GN7, GN12 and GN 19. Besides, recipes made using mango, including chutney, amchoor, aam papad, juice, murabba and sharbat were also on display at stalls, he said. Among pear, varieties Punjab soft, patharnakh, Punjab gold, Punjab nectar, Punjab beauty, kifar, etc. were unleashed, added Dr Bhullar.

Dr HS Rattanpal, head, department of fruit science, welcomed the dignitaries and the fruit growers and highlighted the accomplishments of the department in the domain of fruit cultivation.

On the occasion, several farmers and farm women were felicitated for excellence in fruit cultivation.