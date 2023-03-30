G20 meet: Post work, delegates go sightseeing at Rock Garden, relish millet delicacies

A lavish spread of North Indian delicacies, sightseeing trips in Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh and the warmth of Indian hospitality are on the offer for around 100 delegates from various countries who are in the city for the second agriculture deputies meeting of G20 Summit which started on Wednesday. A delegate flaunting her henna-clad hands in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The delegates, who include representatives of 19 member countries, 10 invitee countries and 10 international organisations, are lodged at five-star hotels, including Hotel Lalit in IT Park and Hotel Hyatt in Industrial Area. Wednesday’s session was held at Hotel Lalit.

Post the meeting, the delegates were taken to Rock Garden where they were welcomed with rosebuds. Guides fluent in English, Spanish, and French accompanied the delegates as they admired the waste-turned-art sculptures at Nek Chand’s Rock Garden. This was followed by high tea where 16 delicacies including dal bhati churma, gol gappas, gatte ki sabji, aloo tikki, mirchi vada, ker Sangri, bajre ki roti and naan-chole, besides millet dishes including pinnis, cheesecake, biscuits, pastries, and millet brownies, were served.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said that millet dishes have been included in the menu as 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

A special workshop was also organised for the delegates where potters and artisans made crafts and statues using waste material.

A ten-minute movie was screened at the Phase-3 auditorium, tracing Rock Garden’s journey right from its inception, with snippets from its maker, late Nek Chand.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a section of delegates toured Corbusier Centre in Sector 19, Capitol Complex in Sector 1, and Pierre Jeanneret house museum in Sector 5.

On Thursday, the UT administration will be hosting a dinner for the delegates at Lake Club while the Haryana government will host them at Pinjore Gardens on March 31.

A variety of cultural events have also been planned at Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden during their three-day stay.

Chandigarh had previously hosted the first G20 meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group on January 30 and 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON