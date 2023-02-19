Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / G-20 meeting: Punjab govt to spend 11.46-cr for Amritsar’s development: Minister

G-20 meeting: Punjab govt to spend 11.46-cr for Amritsar’s development: Minister

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sunday said that the state government has decided to spend ₹ 11.46 crore on development works to beautify Amritsar city in connection with the upcoming G-20 meeting.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.97 crore will be spent for replacement and installation of street lights in the city, which includes maintenance of street lights for a period of 5 years, the minister said. (HT File photo)
4.97 crore will be spent for replacement and installation of street lights in the city, which includes maintenance of street lights for a period of 5 years, the minister said. (HT File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sunday said that the state government has decided to spend 11.46 crore on development works to beautify Amritsar city in connection with the upcoming G-20 meeting.

Nijjar added that 4.97 crore will be spent for replacement and installation of street lights in the city, which includes maintenance of street lights for a period of 5 years. He further said that 6.49 crore will be spent for widening of Dhapai Road at Amritsar city from railway crossing to Gande Nallah and from Kot Khalsa to Bohri Sahib road by laying interlocking tiles. Similarly, interlocking tiles will be laid on streets of ward number 28, 69, 74 and 83, beautification of parks and others development works will be done.

He said that the local bodies department has uploaded the e-tenders for these works on the Punjab government website www.eproc.punjab.gov.in, issuing instruction to ensure quality work .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out