Gambling racket busted at Khanna, 8.56 lakh recovered

Twenty-three people were arrested from an illegal casino set up at a dhaba in Khanna, police said on Friday. Dhaba owner Gurpreet Singh of Chakohi village, who organised the party, was among those arrested. The accused in custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the raid, police recovered ₹8.56 lakh from their possession.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said police conducted the raid following a tip-off. The police received information that Gurpreet had arranged a gambling party at his Baldev Dhaba Libra.

The other accused were identified as Swarnjit Singh, Harish Kumar, Sharanvir Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Pawan Kumar, Baljit Singh, Kirandeep Singh, Manish Kumar, alias Monu, Pawan, Kulwinder Singh, Gaurav, Dinesh, Deepak Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Prem Chand, Mandeep Kumar, Rajesh, Gurmeet Singh, Gopal Krishan, Jatinder Manro, Pawan Kumar and Kashish Kumar, alias Monu. The accused are residents of Khanna, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana.

A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act was registered at Sadar Khanna police station. The SSP added that Gurpreet Singh is already facing a trial in a case of gambling.