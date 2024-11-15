Gang of 4 stabs youth, snatches 20,000 in Panchkula

In a daring attack, four men stabbed a 28-year-old resident with a knife and snatched ₹20,000 in cash on the Sector 5/9 dividing road in Panchkula on Wednesday night. The victim was returning from work on Wednesday night, when four men blocked his way, got off their motorcycle and launched an attack without any provocation. (iStock)

The victim, Ram Pravesh Mahto, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, and originally from Bihar, reported that the incident occurred around midnight.

Mahto, who works at Vishal Dairy in Manimajra, told police that he returning home from work when he was confronted by four men on a Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle. The attackers blocked his way, got off the two-wheeler and launched an attack without any provocation.

One of them, identified later as Aniket, stabbed him below the left shoulder with a knife. Hearing Mahto’s cries for help, several bystanders gathered at the scene, prompting the attackers to flee.

Amid the melee, one of the attackers snatched ₹20,000, which he had recently received as salary, from his pocket and escaped, Mahto narrated in his complaint.

However, the gathered crowd managed to overpower two of the assailants, identified as Aniket and Mandeep. They further revealed the identities of the other two attackers: Arjun, who fled with the cash, and Sudhakar, who also managed to escape. Witnesses noted that the motorcycle’s number plate was covered with black tape, obscuring the registration number.

One of the onlookers alerted the police, while Mahto also summoned his friends for help. He was subsequently taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for treatment. After receiving medical care, he formally lodged a complaint at the Sector 5 police station.

Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the absconding accused after registering a case under Sections 126, 115 and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on Mahto’s complaint and the medical report.