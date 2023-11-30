Gang of interstate arms smugglers busted in Amritsar, 1 arrested

The Amritsar police busted an interstate arms smuggling gang backed by notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria with the arrest of its one key member from the Maqbulpura area in Amritsar city. The police also recovered .32 bore’s 10 pistols, a backpack and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused. (HT photo)

The arrested man has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, 19, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Amritsar. Police said the arrested accused has been facing three criminal cases pertaining to snatching in different police stations of Amritsar city.

The police also recovered .32 bore’s 10 pistols, a backpack and a motorcycle from his possession.

Commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on a tip-off about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminal elements in the state, a police team from Maqbulpura police station under the supervision of ADCP City-3 Abhimanyu Rana launched a special operation and apprehended the accused from the Maqbulpura area when he was travelling on his motorcycle.

“During questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that he received money through ‘hawala’ from his abroad-based accomplice to buy arms from Madhya Pradesh,” he said, while adding that police teams are making efforts to unearth the whole network, identify the complete procurement and supply chain across to bust the network.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the gang was hatching a conspiracy to target their rival gang members and commit crimes.

A case has been registered under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act at Maqbulpura police station, Amritsar.