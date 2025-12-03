Gang war at Ludhiana wedding: Police seal marriage hall

Two days after two guests were killed during a gang war at a wedding in Ludhiana, the police on Tuesday sealed the marriage palace and recommended cancellation of its permit to operate. According to police officials, the marriage palace, Bath Castle on Pakhowal Road, will be allowed to host government functions only till the owner gets the permit again by fulfilling all parameters set by the authorities. Police have also identified the accused directly involved in firing which led to the death of the groom’s aunt and his neighbour. (HT File)

A wedding event plunged into chaos around 1am on Sunday when members of rival Shubham Mota and Ankur Ludhiana gangs, both invited as guests at the function, opened fire at each other following an altercation. A senior officer said at least 20 bullets were fired by the gangs at the packed Bath Castle banquet hall.

Police have so far arrested nine persons, including Ankur. While Shubham remains untraceable, cops have booked his parents for “helping him to hide.” Manhunt has been launched to nab Shubham, said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Karamveer Singh.

Police have also identified the accused directly involved in firing which led to the death of the groom’s aunt and his neighbour. “We are not revealing their names as it could hamper investigation,” said the ADCP. The police officer said guests who were carrying licensed firearms during the function despite the ban have also been identified. “They have flouted norms. The police will cancel their arms licence,” he added.

“We have sealed the marriage palace, but allowed some pre-booked functions which could not be postponed. The marriage palace owner has been asked to stop accepting new bookings. However, a government function can be held at the venue,” said the ADCP. “The groom, Varinder Kapoor, a contractor, is on the run and not cooperating with the police in the investigation. He has been booked for negligence as he invited habitual offenders, both rivals, to his wedding,” he added.