Gangster claims responsibility for Yamunanagar financier’s murder

A day after a 65-year-old man involved in finance and transport business was shot dead in Yamunanagar, the Rohit Godara gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the daylight, sensational murder. A post by an Instagram handle “shubhampandit00777” claims responsibility for the killing by the Shubham Pandit and Rohit Godara group. (HT File)

On Thursday, Harbhajan Singh, a resident of the Prem Nagar area was killed outside his gym in Model Town, as he walked toward his car.

A post by an Instagram handle “shubhampandit00777” claims responsibility for the killing by the Shubham Pandit and Rohit Godara group.

“Harbhajan was becoming a close associate of our enemy, former MLA Dilbag Singh and he has been punished. All of Dilbagh Singh’s close associates, get ready. We will not spare anyone who associates with him. Everyone is on the list,” the post reads.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the post, however, people familiar with the matter said that the police are considering the viral post as part of the investigation, given the deceased’s family’s relations with the ex-MLA.

It is worth mentioning that Dilbag Singh is a one-time MLA from the INLD and his daughter is married to Rania MLA Arjun Chautala, elder son of INLD supremo Abhay Chautala.

In April this year, Yamunanagar police arrested three men for their involvement in the firing incident outside a plywood factory owned by the ex-MLA, who is also in the mining and transport business.

In 2024, the ex-MLA was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate

(ED) in an alleged money laundering case, but was released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The investigators are also looking into the link between both the firing cases. However, police have not made any arrests in this case so far.

The daylight killing of a civilian in the district’s high-end locality—home to local BJP MLA Ghanshyamdas Arora and SP Kamaldeep Goyal—has raised questions about the state’s law and order situation.

Showing concern over the murder on “X”, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the state government and said, “Government must stop hiding behind the smokescreen of lies and endless excuses, just sitting back and watching the deadly spectacle unfold? How much longer will the people of Haryana have to keep paying the price for the relentless surge of horrific crimes and utter lawlessness gripping the state day after day?”, he added.

SP Kamaldeep Goyal remained unavailable for a comment.