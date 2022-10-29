Gangster Dilpreet’s associate arrested with arms in Mohali

Police on Friday arrested an associate of gangsters Dilpreet Singh Dahan and Jaspal Singh Jassi from Bhuru Chowk in Kharar.

The accused, identified as Paramjit Singh, 38, a resident of Mahalpur, Hoshiarpur district, was arrested by a team led by superintendent of police Amandeep Singh Brar at around 9 am on Friday.

Police also recovered five pistols and 15 cartridges from his possession and impounded a Honda City car.

Giving out details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Police investigation revealed that about 18 cases have been registered against the accused at different police stations across Punjab. Also, he has been an associate of gangsters Dilpreet Singh and Jaspal Singh since 2014. He was bringing in these weapons to fight with their rival gang members.”

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Kharar police station.

“The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be sought. Further investigation is in process,” the SSP added.

Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, a Category A gangster, has over 30 criminal cases, including those for murder, registered against him in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. He is already behind the bars.