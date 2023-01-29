Gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla’s aide held with weapon in Punjab’s Moga

The counter-intelligence team of Bathinda police, in a joint operation with the Moga police, on Sunday arrested Harpreet Singh alias Harry Moga, an aide of gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla, who is alleged to be involved in targeted killings in Punjab, officials said.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, in a tweet, said that Harry, who is involved in targeted killings, was arrested in an intelligence-led operation. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and four cartridges from his possession.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said that Harry is a close associate of Jackpal Singh alias Lalli Malaysia of the Arsh Dalla group. “He was the main supplier of weapons to other operatives of Lalli and collects extortion money from the victims in the area on behalf of Arsh Dalla. We had received information that Harry was in Moga. A police team arrested him near Chungi number three in the city and recovered a weapon from his possession. Further investigation in the case is underway,” he added.

A case was registered under Arms Act at Moga city south police station. Apart from Harry, police nominated Arsh Dalla, Jackpal Singh alias Lalli Malaysia, Amritpal Singh Manila and Manpreet Singh Manila as accused in the case.

The arrest comes a day after Moga man fired at the counter-intelligence team of Bathinda police from his licensed rifle after he mistook them to be ‘gangsters’ who had come to kill his son Sahil Kumar alias Landi. Recently, Sahil had claimed that Harry has threatened to kill him and filed a complaint with the police. On Saturday, when the CI team was inquiring about Sahil, his father, Surinder Kumar, opened fire thinking they are aides of Harry Moga.