close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gas leak at Chandigarh school creates a scare, holiday declared for a day

Gas leak at Chandigarh school creates a scare, holiday declared for a day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Students arriving at school heard a loud noise around 7.45 am, following school authorities swung into action, evacuating everyone from the premises. The students’ parents were informed and they were sent back home.

A holiday was declared at Sharda Sarvhitkar Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, after a gas leak was detected on the school early on Wednesday morning.

Students and teachers leaving the premises after the gas leak at the Sharada Saravhitkari School on Wednesday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Students and teachers leaving the premises after the gas leak at the Sharada Saravhitkari School on Wednesday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

According to information, the municipal corporation (MC) was carrying out some digging work in the vicinity when a gas pipeline was damaged.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Students arriving at school heard a loud noise around 7.45 am, following school authorities swung into action, evacuating everyone from the premises. The students’ parents were informed and they were sent back home.

As per UT education department officials, there were no injuries or damages in the incident, but school was called off for the day. The broken pipeline was fixed and the school work will resume from Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out