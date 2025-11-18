‘Gen Z’ talent shines at PAU youth festival finale

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus turned into a vibrant celebration of colour, rhythm and youthful energy on Monday as the Inter-College Youth Festival 2025-26 concluded with a spectacular finale. Students performing during the Inter-College Youth Festival at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The final day, marked by music, theatre and dance, showcased the artistic brilliance and cultural pride of young performers representing various colleges.

The morning session opened on a soulful note with lammi hek wale geet and folk song events, which struck an emotional chord with the audience. Mimicry and skit items followed, adding humour, satire and strong social messaging. The participants used sharp wit and expressive storytelling to portray contemporary societal issues, leaving the spectators both entertained and deeply moved.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema graced the grand finale as the chief guest. Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, he praised the Gen Z performers for their exceptional talent. “Do not run away from challenges,” he urged the students. “It is overcoming challenges with determination that takes human beings to great heights.” He applauded the laughter, energy and confidence displayed by the students.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, in his address, lauded the students for their diverse and powerful performances across cultural, musical, literary and theatre events. “The outpouring of talent at this festival showcases the indomitable spirit of our youth—their ability to persevere and their ‘never give up’ attitude,” he said. “Such platforms help shape their future journeys and strengthen their resolve.”

Dr Sanjeev Kumar Uppal, dean of postgraduate studies at GADVASU, appreciated the outstanding musical performances, describing them as a revival of Punjab’s glorious cultural treasures. Renowned Punjabi singer Hardeep Singh further elevated the mood by performing some of his popular tracks, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, director students’ welfare, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty members, support staff and the PAU Youth Fest Committee for ensuring the smooth and disciplined conduct of the event. He also applauded the students for their enthusiastic participation and adherence to the event’s guidelines.

The results reflected the diverse talent across departments. In light vocal solo, Gurveer Kaur (Agri-Engineering), Jaskeerat Singh (community science) and Pushpinder Kaur (Agriculture–Ballowal Saunkhri) took the top honours.

The Colleges of Agriculture, Horticulture and Community Science secured the top three positions in group song, while Community Science, Agriculture-BS and Agricultural Engineering excelled in duet song.

In western group song, the Colleges of Community Science, Agri-Engineering and Agriculture stood out.

Choreography saw exceptional performances by Horticulture, Community Science and Basic Sciences, and in group folk song, Agriculture, Community Science and Agri-Engineering claimed the top spots. Harpreet Kaur and Vishal Sood were declared the best female and male folk dancers.

In one-act play, Agriculture, Community Science and Agriculture-BS dominated, with Meenal Goyal and Sanchit Bhoomra winning best actor titles. Mime and bhand were led by Agriculture-Ludhiana, Agriculture-BS and Community Science, while mono acting honours went to Agri-Engineering, Community Science and Agriculture. In the quiz event, Horticulture, followed by Agriculture and Basic Sciences (bracketed), and Agri-Engineering, secured the top positions.

The festival concluded on a high, celebrating not just winners but the collective spirit, creativity and cultural vibrancy of Punjab’s youth.