Giani Harpreet Singh: Malicious campaign being run against me by some Akali leaders

Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday accused a section of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders of conducting a malicious campaign against him. Giani Harpreet Singh (HT Photo)

Talking to reporters at his office at the historic Takht office in Talwandi Sabo, jathedar alleged that he is being subjected to character assassination for his role in awarding religious punishment to SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akalis on December 2.

He said that the tankha (religious punishment) was pronounced by five Sikh clergy at Akal Takht, but he is the only one being selectively targeted.

“All those who speak their mind in public tend to face attacks like these. A former Akali leader was expelled from the party, still, he continues to remain in touch with others (leaders), and they are steering a campaign to tarnish my image by using an 18-year-old matter that did not withstand any legal sanctity,” he said.

Jathedar refrained from naming any person but added that a group of Akalis are indulged in defaming the Sikh institution.

Jathedar claimed he had evidence against a person who made a digital payment for an online campaign against him.

Bhundar meets Takht jathedar

Amritsar The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar on Wednesday called on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh hours after a video of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, where he is seen exchanging heated arguments with him, went viral on social media. When asked, Bhundar said, “No political talk took place during the meeting which was just a normal get together”.

SGPC calls emergency executive meet