Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Giani Harpreet Singh: Malicious campaign being run against me by some Akali leaders

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Dec 19, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Giani Harpreet Singh said that the tankha (religious punishment) was pronounced by five Sikh clergy at Akal Takht, but he is the only one being selectively targeted

Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday accused a section of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders of conducting a malicious campaign against him.

Giani Harpreet Singh (HT Photo)
Giani Harpreet Singh (HT Photo)

Talking to reporters at his office at the historic Takht office in Talwandi Sabo, jathedar alleged that he is being subjected to character assassination for his role in awarding religious punishment to SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akalis on December 2.

He said that the tankha (religious punishment) was pronounced by five Sikh clergy at Akal Takht, but he is the only one being selectively targeted.

“All those who speak their mind in public tend to face attacks like these. A former Akali leader was expelled from the party, still, he continues to remain in touch with others (leaders), and they are steering a campaign to tarnish my image by using an 18-year-old matter that did not withstand any legal sanctity,” he said.

Jathedar refrained from naming any person but added that a group of Akalis are indulged in defaming the Sikh institution.

Jathedar claimed he had evidence against a person who made a digital payment for an online campaign against him.

Bhundar meets Takht jathedar

Amritsar The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar on Wednesday called on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh hours after a video of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, where he is seen exchanging heated arguments with him, went viral on social media. When asked, Bhundar said, “No political talk took place during the meeting which was just a normal get together”.

SGPC calls emergency executive meet

Amritsar An emergency meeting of SGPC’s executive meeting is being held on Thursday at Gurdwara Degsar Sahib in Ludhiana district. It is learnt that SGPC might take a call on Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. While addressing a press conference at Talwandi Sabo, Giani Harpreet Singh had hinted that the agenda of this meeting may be about him.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On