Giaspura gas tragedy: NGT directs PPCB to submit report on acid discharged into sewer

The National Green Tribunal has directed the member secretary of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to submit a report within two months on the last year’s Giaspura gas tragedy, detailing the amount of acid discharged into the sewer. NDRF teams reached and initiated rescue operation after gas leak incident in Giaspura area in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a suo moto note, the NGT highlighted the potential release of acidic effluent into the sewer.

Earlier, the NGT panel, chaired by justice Prakash Shrivastava, rejected the initial probe report submitted by the joint committee in October 2023, terming it inconclusive and unconvincing.

Consequently, the NGT reconvened the committee under the joint secretary of the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents from occurring in future.

In its final decision on the petition, the NGT acknowledged both the original and the fresh reports submitted by the reconstituted probe committee. These reports identified the gas leak as resulting from the emission of sewer gas, particularly high levels of hydrogen sulphide (H2S), possibly generated due to anaerobic conditions and the presence of organic content in the sewer line.

Furthermore, the NGT received a complaint disclosing discrepancies in the operations of a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Phase-II Focal Point Ludhiana, run by JBR Company. The complaint alleged that the plant, designed to treat 500,000 litres per day, was receiving and inadequately treating effluents totaling over 1,000,000 litres daily, with a significant portion being discharged untreated into sewers. The complaint also highlighted the acidity of the effluent as evidenced by a pH below two.

In conclusion, the NGT disposed of the original suo moto application concerning the deaths in Giaspura, directing the member secretary of the PPCB to provide a comprehensive report regarding the capacity and operation of the CETP run by JBR Company, the agreements with electroplating industries, and the accuracy of allegations regarding untreated effluent discharge into sewers.

Additionally, the report should address concerns about the acidity of the effluent and the quantity of acid being discharged into the sewer system.

As many as 11 people, including two children, had died after inhaling toxic gas at Sua road in Giaspura on April 30.