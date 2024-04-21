‘Girdawari’ ordered to assess crop loss: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said a ‘girdawari’ has been ordered to assess the crop damage caused by hailstorm so as to compensate the affected farmers. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini interacting with farmers at a village along the Karnal-Yamunanagar state highway on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Rains, accompanied by hailstorm and strong winds, had lashed many places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

“Instructions have been given to officers and all ‘patwaris’ to take stock of crops and get ‘girdawari’ done immediately for whatever damage has occurred so that compensation can be given to farmers as soon as possible,” said Saini in a post on X.

The CM on Saturday also visited Dhamman Heri village along the Karnal-Yamunanagar state highway and assured farmers of all possible relief.

He said that local MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap had informed him Friday night over phone about the damage to crop due to hailstorm and he halted at the village, while on his way to Karnal city.

“I issued the order on Friday itself to open Kshatipurti Portal for farmers to register their damage. On Saturday, revenue department officials were sent to fields to conduct physical inspection. Farmers need not worry, we are with them like always,” the chief minister added.

Jai Kishan Sharma, a local farmer, said, “We were expecting a good reap this year, but the rain has destroyed everything. We want girdawari to be conducted at the earliest so that whatever is left on the fields can be used as a fodder for animals and we can start preparing for the next crop.”

MLA Kashyap said the gusty winds damaged and flattened wheat crop and at some places, the damage could be 100%.

When contacted, Wazir Singh, deputy director of agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said that other than wheat, there are reports of damage to maize, vegetables and pulses crops as well.

“Damage has been reported in 61 villages of Indri block, including at least 16 villages like Khera, Islam Nagar, Budanpur, that have suffered nearly complete damage. Due to the severity of hailstorm, the top part (bali) that contains the seed broke and there is seems to be no chance of recovery,” the DDA said.

Due to tardy lifting at the mandis, the farmers are also worried that the already procured grains, which continue to lie in the open or in sheds, may get drenched again.

DC Uttam Singh said that without taking much time, the administration has sent the details of villages of Indri and Nilokheri to the revenue department and farmers have been informed to register their damage on the portal, as it opens.

“As the wheat harvesting hits the peak, the agencies concerned have been asked to ensure that there is timely purchase and lifting at the markets,” he added.

Former minister and Congress leader Nirmal Singh visited the new grain market in Ambala and said that despite weather warnings, there were no arrangements, and the crop has been left in the open, for which the government should be held accountable.