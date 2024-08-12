 Give 10 seats to farmers in Haryana assembly polls: Gurnam Charuni to Congress - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Give 10 seats to farmers in Haryana assembly polls: Gurnam Charuni to Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 12, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Addressing the media in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, Dalal and Charuni said farmers have been protesting on roads against the BJP government, and the Congress party is trying to capitalise on this movement in the upcoming assembly polls

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and farmer leader Ramesh Dalal issued a joint statement on Sunday, demanding that the Congress party give at least 10 assembly seats to farmer leaders who have been protesting against the BJP government for the past nine-and-a-half years.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and farmer leader Ramesh Dalal issued a joint statement on Sunday, demanding that the Congress party give at least 10 assembly seats to farmer leaders who have been protesting against the BJP government for the past nine-and-a-half years. (HT File)
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and farmer leader Ramesh Dalal issued a joint statement on Sunday, demanding that the Congress party give at least 10 assembly seats to farmer leaders who have been protesting against the BJP government for the past nine-and-a-half years. (HT File)

Addressing the media in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, Dalal and Charuni said farmers have been protesting on roads against the BJP government, and the Congress party is trying to capitalise on this movement in the upcoming assembly polls. “The Congress should give 10 out of 90 assembly seats to farmers, who were booked and beaten up by police during protests,” they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Give 10 seats to farmers in Haryana assembly polls: Gurnam Charuni to Congress
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On