Give 10 seats to farmers in Haryana assembly polls: Gurnam Charuni to Congress

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and farmer leader Ramesh Dalal issued a joint statement on Sunday, demanding that the Congress party give at least 10 assembly seats to farmer leaders who have been protesting against the BJP government for the past nine-and-a-half years.

Addressing the media in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, Dalal and Charuni said farmers have been protesting on roads against the BJP government, and the Congress party is trying to capitalise on this movement in the upcoming assembly polls. “The Congress should give 10 out of 90 assembly seats to farmers, who were booked and beaten up by police during protests,” they said.