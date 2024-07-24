GLADA takes down six unauthorised colonies

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) demolished structures at six unauthorised colonies in Jagirpur and Meharban. GLADA demolishing unauthorised colonies in Ludhiana villages. (HT)

GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi said a special drive has also been launched to take punitive action against those who were fleecing innocent residents under the garb of offering cheaper plots in these unauthorised colonies, which lacked statutory sanction and compliance with the government norms.

Officials said six unauthorised colonies have been razed at Jagirpur, Meharban Ludhiana by dismantling their roads, boundary walls, passages, sewer manholes and undergoing illegal constructions and structures on these sites. The unauthorised colonies were situated in village Jagirpur and Meharban.

The chief administrator appealed to the general public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies, saying GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections.