Glut-like situation in mandis as Punjab awaits relaxation in procurement norms
There is a glut-like situation in the mandis and procurement centres of Punjab as at least 38 lakh tonne wheat is waiting to be lifted and taken to the storage points.
The situation, according to the state food and civil supplies department, has arisen due to delay in the Centre’s approval to grant relaxation in the procurement norms as the crop in the current rabi season has percentage of shriveled grain more than the permissible limit of six.
The grain suffered quality loss due sudden rise in temperature in mid-March, which affected the yield as well.
As per a report from the state department, most of the mandis in Punjab, except those in Moga, Tarn Taran and Amritsar, are full of wheat either filled in bags or kept in open as the crop in these three districts faced negligible quality loss.
There are at least 2,321 mandis and centres in the state, where procurement operations are going on. “The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is not accepting most of the grain which has suffered quality loss (shriveled) more than the permissible limits because the Union ministry of food and public distribution has not allowed relaxations despite our repeated requests at different levels,” said an official of the Punjab food department.
So far, 93 lakh tonne wheat has arrived in the state mandis of which 90.8 lakh tonne has been procured by four state agencies – Pungrain, Punsup, Markfed and state’s warehousing corporation – and the Centre’s agency that drives the nationwide public distribution system – Food Corporation of India.
Out of the total purchase, 5.8 lakh tonne wheat has been bought by traders, which is said to be unprecedented and highest of the past available records. A payment of ₹13,626.24 crore has been made to the farmers on purchase of their produce at a minimum support price of ₹2,015 per quintal.
Two weeks ago, a team of scientists had visited Punjab when its food department raised alarm over the fall in quality. The experts from Indian Grain Storage Management and Research Institute, Hyderabad, had submitted a report to the Centre about the loss of quality and reportedly, the matter is awaiting clearance by the Union food and public distribution minister Piyush Goyal.
Officials in the state department said due to delay in lifting, the procurement process has come to a standstill and they have been waiting to reconcile the stocks.
The procurement is nearing end as the daily arrivals on Tuesday tapered down to 2.25 lakh tonne. The food department is hoping to see end of the season by the first week of May.
Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned
A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday. The man's father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis. Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter.
HC upholds Suresh Kumar’s appointment as chief principal secy to former Punjab CM
The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the appointment of retired IAS officer Suresh Kumar as the chief principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The judgment by the bench of Justice AG Masih and Justice AK Verma was pronounced recently. However, the detailed judgment is awaited. Kumar had resigned immediately after Captain Amarinder Singh put in his papers in September 2021. Kumar was being paid ₹2.5 lakh per month.
64,000 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s due to militancy: MHA
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, the Centre has said.
Return ₹2.8 crore to mining firm for not honouring contract: HC to Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to return about ₹2.8 crore to a mining firm for not honouring the terms and conditions of a 2017 contract. The firm, Confitech Barter Private Limited, had got the contract in 2017 for Lubangarh located in Ludhiana Machhiwara. The firm deposited two instalments as per the bid of ₹2.8 crore and ₹3.25 lakh. The contract was cancelled and amount deposited was forfeited.
Punjab is facing acute power crisis
Amid depleting coal supplies, Punjab has further slipped into an acute electricity crisis due to the outage of two more power-generating units -- one each of Talwandi Sabo and Ropar thermal plants. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is resorting to unscheduled power cuts, especially in rural areas. According to sources, one 660 MW unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant halted generation due to leakage in its boiler.
