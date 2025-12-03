GMADA, MC pause anti-encroachment drive as Ph-4 residents move HC

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) halted their anti-encroachment drive in Phase 4 on Tuesday, after local residents, showing strong resistance, challenged the demolition drive in the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC). The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out as per a 2022 HC order. (HT Photo for representation)

Just a day after the authorities had resumed demolition of illegal extensions outside the residences, the locals submitted a fresh application in the HC. The matter will be heard on December 10.

The dispute over the encroachment drive has been a subject of dispute between the Phase 4 residents and the civic bodies for some time. The residents had questioned the joint action taken by the administration and called the drive “arbitrary” and “against rules”. They had also filed a petition in the Mohali court. Following this, the court on Monday had summoned the GMADA, the MC and police. Appearing before the court, the officials sought additional time to submit their response. The court scheduled the next hearing for December 8.

The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out as per a 2022 HC order. As per MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh, the leniency and lack of consistent enforcement over the past two years had led to contempt proceedings, leaving the administration with no option but to implement the directions immediately.

Officials said the operation could not be delayed any further and final notices were given to the public last week, giving encroachers three days to remove the structures on their own. The authorities plan to cover the entire city within the next 15 days as part of the intensified anti-encroachment campaign. According to the civic body, Phase 4 will be covered first, followed by Phase 5 and Phase 6 over the next few days. The drive primarily targets grilles, corner fencing and other unauthorised extensions installed by residents on public land.

Confrontation was triggered as residents accused the authorities of ignoring their repeated requests for more time. Many claimed they had been taken by surprise despite assurances that the administration would allow voluntary compliance. Residents reiterated that they were not opposed to following the court’s directions but said the administration had mishandled the situation. “The MC should have begun from Phase 1 if uniform enforcement was the goal. Here in Phase 4, people were not even given adequate time. Had we been given a few days, there would have been no confrontation,” residents said.