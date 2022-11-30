GMCH’s Sector-48 OPDs to open tomorrow

To manage the patient load and facilitate local patients, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is starting outpatient department (OPD) facility at its South Campus in Sector 48, from December 1.

Initially, OPDs will be available for four departments—general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics and orthopaedics. However, no change will be made in the OPD schedule of the GMCH-32.

At present, the South Campus of the hospital has indoor admission wards of four departments including psychiatry, dermatology, oncology and radiology, and tuberculosis and respiratory medicine. However during the pandemic, the hospital was made a dedicated Covid centre to admit and isolate infected patients.

“GMCH-32 OPDs witness a huge rush of patients from tricity and nearby states. Patients have to stand in queues for hours on for registration and for consultation. The department of general medicine, surgery, paediatrics and orthopaedics are among the departments with highest patient footfall,” said GMCH-32 medical superintendent Dr Sudhir Garg.

He added, “Patients living in Mohali and southern sectors of Chandigarh will benefit from the OPDs in Sector 48. A proper duty roaster has been made for doctors and paramedical staff for extending this facility.”

Facilities for sample collection and X-rays will be available during OPD hours. “After blood samples are collected, the samples will be sent to GMCH-32 hospital for testing,” said

Dr Garg added.