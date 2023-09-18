Goa thrash Chandigarh at Chhattisgarh Women’s T20 Cup Invitation Tournament

Led by all-round show by Tarannum Pathan (46 N.O and 2/21), Goa recorded a facile nine-wicket win over Chandigarh (UT Cricket Association) in a match played during the Chhattisgarh Women’s T20 Cup Invitation Tournament in Raipur on Sunday. Chandigarh’s guest player for the season, Shivi Pandey from Chhattisgarh, could not open her batting account. (HT File)

From Baroda, seasoned cricketer Tarannum is Goa’s guest player this season.

Choosing to bat first, Chandigarh were bowled out for 109 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, with Priyanka Guleria scoring the highest 32.

Shivangi scored an unbeaten 24, while Aradhna Bisht made 22. Chandigarh’s guest player for the season, Shivi Pandey from Chhattisgarh, could not open her batting account.

From Goa, Priyanka Koushal and Tarannum bagged two wickets each. In reply, led by Shikha Pandey, Goa achieved the target in 13.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. Tarannum remained unbeaten on 46, while Sunandra Yetrekar was 42 not out.

Chandigarh missed the services of medium-pacer Nandini Sharma who did not join the squad in Chhattisgarh as she picked up an injury. Interestingly, UTCA did not send any replacement for the injured medium-pacer and just 14 players are now part of the Chandigarh team competing in a 10-day T20 meet involving five other teams.

Chandigarh’s next match will be against Odisha on Monday.

