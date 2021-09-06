Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Golconda Masters: Gandas wins, Kochhar finishes runner-up
Golconda Masters: Gandas wins, Kochhar finishes runner-up

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar has now further extended his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit as his season’s earnings stand at 42,95,130
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:06 AM IST

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas put up a stoic performance on the final day to lift his maiden professional trophy at the Golconda Masters Telangana Open 2021 presented by Vooty & Haldi at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) course.

Gandas (64-58-64-64), the overnight leader by five shots, turned in a card of two-under 64 featuring four birdies and two bogeys to end up with a tournament tally of 22-under 250 and thus prevail by an impressive three strokes at the 40-lakh event, which marked the resumption of the 2020-21 PGTI season after a six-month forced break due to Covid-19.

The 25-year-old Gandas collected a cheque for 6,46,600 to move up from eighth to fourth in the PGTI Order of Merit. His total earnings for the season now read 24,12,350.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Singh Kochhar (67-64-63-59) shot the day’s best score of seven-under 59 to jump three spots and finish runner-up at 19-under 253. The 22-year-old Kochhar has now further extended his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit as his season’s earnings stand at 42,95,130.

Kochhar’s flawless round, the lowest of the day, saw him make all greens in regulation. The two-time winner this season sank a 30-feet birdie on the 15th and landed his tee shot within two feet of the pin for a tap-in birdie on the 18th.

“I’m very proud of my effort as I didn’t get any practice in 10 days prior to this event, because I was unwell. A runner-up finish in that context is special,” said Kochhar, who continues as the PGTI Order of Merit leader.

