Gold worth 4.5 crore seized from train at Ambala railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday said during a special check, it seized gold jewellery worth ₹4.5 crore onboard a halted train at Ambala Cantt railway station. The Railway Protection Force on Wednesday said during a special check, it seized gold jewellery worth ₹ 4.5 crore onboard a halted train at Ambala Cantt railway station. (HT File)

Inspector Javed Khan, in-charge of RPF Ambala Cantt, said, “In view of the assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, special patrolling on station and checking inside trains is carried out by the force.”

“During such checking on Tuesday onboard Amritsar Howrah Mail (train no 13006) of four passengers in A1, B1 and B3 coaches, we recovered 8.884 kg gold jewellery and 5.418 kg gold plated jewellery. The total value of the items as per market value is ₹4.5 crore,” he added.

The inspector said a case was lodged and income tax department is carrying out a further probe. Last week, the RPF had seized two kg gold worth ₹1.5 crore from a passenger and ₹5 lakh in cash from another, during a similar drive.