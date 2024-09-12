 Gold worth ₹4.5 crore seized from train at Ambala railway station - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold worth 4.5 crore seized from train at Ambala railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 12, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Inspector Javed Khan, in-charge of RPF Ambala Cantt, said, “In view of the assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, special patrolling on station and checking inside trains is carried out by the force.”

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday said during a special check, it seized gold jewellery worth 4.5 crore onboard a halted train at Ambala Cantt railway station.

The Railway Protection Force on Wednesday said during a special check, it seized gold jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5 crore onboard a halted train at Ambala Cantt railway station. (HT File)
The Railway Protection Force on Wednesday said during a special check, it seized gold jewellery worth 4.5 crore onboard a halted train at Ambala Cantt railway station. (HT File)

Inspector Javed Khan, in-charge of RPF Ambala Cantt, said, “In view of the assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, special patrolling on station and checking inside trains is carried out by the force.”

“During such checking on Tuesday onboard Amritsar Howrah Mail (train no 13006) of four passengers in A1, B1 and B3 coaches, we recovered 8.884 kg gold jewellery and 5.418 kg gold plated jewellery. The total value of the items as per market value is 4.5 crore,” he added.

The inspector said a case was lodged and income tax department is carrying out a further probe. Last week, the RPF had seized two kg gold worth 1.5 crore from a passenger and 5 lakh in cash from another, during a similar drive.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On