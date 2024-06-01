 Golgappe, chat, nail art for voters at supermodel polling booth in Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Golgappe, chat, nail art for voters at supermodel polling booth in Amritsar

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Jun 01, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The voters will also have the option to explore books on display along with some creative nail art designs. They can also taste delicious local treats like golgappe, tikki chat, lassi and tea as welcome drinks

The voters in Amritsar will get to experience a unique blend of local traditions and city heritage at the supermodel polling booth established at Bhavan SL Public School.

The voters will also have the option to explore books on display along with some creative nail art designs. They can also taste delicious local treats like golgappe, tikki chat, lassi and tea as welcome drinks (HT)
The voters will also have the option to explore books on display along with some creative nail art designs. They can also taste delicious local treats like golgappe, tikki chat, lassi and tea as welcome drinks (HT)

The voters will be given a grand welcome on the beat of dhols. The voters will walk through elegantly decorated tents leading to the booth surrounded by colourful flexes showcasing the icons of Amritsar and stunning skyline mural on one wall and a Rangoli display.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The voters will also have the option to explore books on display along with some creative nail art designs. They can also taste delicious local treats like golgappe, tikki chat, lassi and tea as welcome drinks.

District election officer Ghansham Thori said besides crèche, there will be a waiting hall with comfortable seating arrangements for senior citizens and children.

“An ITI exhibition stall will be there to promote vocational education for our young voters in this polling station. Saplings will be distributed to voters as part of green endeavour,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Golgappe, chat, nail art for voters at supermodel polling booth in Amritsar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On