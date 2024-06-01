Golgappe, chat, nail art for voters at supermodel polling booth in Amritsar

The voters in Amritsar will get to experience a unique blend of local traditions and city heritage at the supermodel polling booth established at Bhavan SL Public School. The voters will also have the option to explore books on display along with some creative nail art designs. They can also taste delicious local treats like golgappe, tikki chat, lassi and tea as welcome drinks (HT)

The voters will be given a grand welcome on the beat of dhols. The voters will walk through elegantly decorated tents leading to the booth surrounded by colourful flexes showcasing the icons of Amritsar and stunning skyline mural on one wall and a Rangoli display.

The voters will also have the option to explore books on display along with some creative nail art designs. They can also taste delicious local treats like golgappe, tikki chat, lassi and tea as welcome drinks.

District election officer Ghansham Thori said besides crèche, there will be a waiting hall with comfortable seating arrangements for senior citizens and children.

“An ITI exhibition stall will be there to promote vocational education for our young voters in this polling station. Saplings will be distributed to voters as part of green endeavour,” he said.