Good news soon, tweets Punjab CM after meeting Kejriwal
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give “good news” to the people of Punjab, indicating the likelihood of an announcement regarding the poll promise of 300 units of free electricity.
Mann made the announcement through a tweet after a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. “Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Will give a good news to people of Punjab very soon,” he shared on Twitter.
The meeting, according to party sources, was held to finalise the modalities of 300 units of free electricity promised by the AAP in the run up to the assembly elections in the state. The Punjab chief minister also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu in separate meetings earlier.
Punjab govt stares at hefty relief bill as wheat yield drops by 10%
The wheat yield has taken a substantial hit in Punjab this rabi season, posing the first major challenge to the Aam Aadmi Party government less than a month after it assumed power in the state. According to experts, the sudden rise in temperature in mid-March fastened the maturing of wheat crop, causing loss of yield and grain quality. With farmers staring at losses, the demands for compensation have already started resonating across the state.
Low prevalence of Covid-19 in wastewater samples, shows BMC survey
Less than 50 of the 300 wastewater samples tested for Covid-19 via RT-PCR returned positive, indicating low prevalence of Covid-19 in the city. Nearly a month ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had undertaken wastewater surveillance to assess the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community and detect new Covid variants. The civic body has been providing manpower to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, which has been collecting wastewater samples.
INS Vikrant fund scam: EOW issues summons to Kirit Somaiya, his son Neil
Mumbai: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police issued a summons to him and his son Neil in connection with the cheating case registered against him. EOW, which is now investigating the case, issued the summons to Somaiya on Tuesday in view of the rejection of his pre-arrest bail plea on Monday.
Punjab Police worst in taking action on women’s complaints, says NCW chief
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday lashed out at cops for not taking appropriate action in matters related to women, stating that the Punjab Police were the worst. Sharma, who was in Ludhiana to take up women's complaints, also alleged that the state police department was working under political pressure and failed to reply to the commission on multiple times. She had a similar grievance against the Mohali police too.
Mohit Kamboj asks BMC to withdraw show cause notice
Mumbai A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj citing illegal alterations within the premises of the Khushi Pride Belmondo Building at Santacruz (West), Kamboj on Tuesday filed his reply stating that the notice is illegal and have asked the civic body to withdraw it. In the notice, the BMC had pointed out several alterations as unauthorised construction.
