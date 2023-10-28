Good old days back in J&K, era of terrorism over: Sinha

The good old days have returned to Jammu and Kashmir and the era of violence and terrorism is over, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday, stressing that it is now our collective responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity continue forever. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File Photo)

He was speaking at a conference on “Sufism and Kashmiriyat: An Example of Peace and Harmony” organised by the Indian Minority Foundation (IMF).

“Kashmir has been the land of Sufism and communal harmony where for centuries, the spirit of goodwill and brotherhood has flourished. Kashmir’s heritage of co-existence is also centuries old, but in the last few decades, it had become plagued by terrorism. But, now Kashmir is changing,” Sinha said.

It was for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that the leaders of all Muslim sects came together in large numbers on one platform. They appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the image of Jammu and Kashmir and open new avenues of development.

Religious leaders from various Muslim communities, including Sunni, Shia, Sufi, Dawoodi Bohra, Pasmanda Muslims and Gujjar-Bakkarwals, praised the Prime Minister for restoring peace and stability in the region plagued by militancy during the last three decades.

Sinha said new avenues of development have opened up in the valley during the last four years and the socio-economic development has gained momentum.

He said Kashmir has witnessed a sea change in recent years resulting in an unprecedented level of transformation in the region.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a holy land where different religions and cultures have flourished. But unfortunately, in the last three decades, this land has been plagued by violence and terrorism, in which our neighbouring country played an important role.

“It (Pakistan) tried unsuccessfully to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the valley. However, with the contribution of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, major changes are now being seen in Kashmir,” Sinha said.

He said no region can develop and prosper without peace.

