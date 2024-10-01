“Goonda’ remark: BJP’s Kaithal assembly seat nominee stokes controversy

BJP candidate from Kaithal assembly seat Leela Ram Gujjar on Monday courted a controversy when he told a gathering that there could not be a bigger ‘goonda’ than him. The BJP candidate, when asked about his comments, said that he made those remarks out of frustration and anger. (HT File)

Gujjar who spoke at a public meeting attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at Kaithal made a reference to his Congress rival Aditya Surjewala stating: “Aukat mein rah kar chunva ladega to hum pyar se chunav ladenge. Agar koi goondgardi dikhana chahega to hamare se bada koi goonda bhi nahi hai (We will contest polls in an affectionate manner if our rival remains reasonable. However, if anyone tries to do ‘goondagardi’, then there is no bigger ‘goonda’ than us).

Commenting on Gujjar’s remarks, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and father of Aditya Surjewala, Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet said that this fight is between BJPs hooliganism and mohabbat of Congress. “ Bullying will lose and decency will win,’’ he tweeted.

The BJP candidate, when asked about his comments, said that he made those remarks out of frustration and anger. “My posters and hoardings are being torn by the Congress candidate. And this happens everyday. Chunav ladna hai to pyar se lado. Why to stoop so low,’’ Gujjar said.