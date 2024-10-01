Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

“Goonda’ remark: BJP’s Kaithal assembly seat nominee stokes controversy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 01, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Commenting on Gujjar’s remarks, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and father of Aditya Surjewala, Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet said that this fight is between BJPs hooliganism and mohabbat of Congress

BJP candidate from Kaithal assembly seat Leela Ram Gujjar on Monday courted a controversy when he told a gathering that there could not be a bigger ‘goonda’ than him.

The BJP candidate, when asked about his comments, said that he made those remarks out of frustration and anger. (HT File)
The BJP candidate, when asked about his comments, said that he made those remarks out of frustration and anger. (HT File)

Gujjar who spoke at a public meeting attended by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at Kaithal made a reference to his Congress rival Aditya Surjewala stating: “Aukat mein rah kar chunva ladega to hum pyar se chunav ladenge. Agar koi goondgardi dikhana chahega to hamare se bada koi goonda bhi nahi hai (We will contest polls in an affectionate manner if our rival remains reasonable. However, if anyone tries to do ‘goondagardi’, then there is no bigger ‘goonda’ than us).

Commenting on Gujjar’s remarks, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and father of Aditya Surjewala, Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet said that this fight is between BJPs hooliganism and mohabbat of Congress. “ Bullying will lose and decency will win,’’ he tweeted.

The BJP candidate, when asked about his comments, said that he made those remarks out of frustration and anger. “My posters and hoardings are being torn by the Congress candidate. And this happens everyday. Chunav ladna hai to pyar se lado. Why to stoop so low,’’ Gujjar said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On