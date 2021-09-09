Government of India pumping huge investment into diary, animal husbandry sectors: GADVASU V-C

One of the departments at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has been bifurcated into the department of fisheries and the department of animal husbandry and dairying.

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Inderjeet Singh said on Wednesday that the Government of India was pumping huge investment into the sectors of dairy, animal husbandry and fisheries.

Last year, ₹15,000 crore was approved by the Union cabinet as Animal Husbandry Infra Development Fund. This would create 35 lakh more employment opportunities, the V-C said.

He informed that being the number one veterinary university of India according to ICAR ranking, GADVASU catered to a large number of students, who could then serve in different pockets of government or private organisations or even opt for profitable private practice/entrepreneurship.

There was tremendous scope for a veterinarian to serve abroad as well, he said, adding that the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) was a requirement for licensure to practise veterinary medicine in all licensing jurisdictions in the US and Canada.

The V-C added that GADVASU imparts one-month training for students wishing to take NAVLE and the varsity was also in talks for a tie-up with a US-based multi-location veterinary hospital firm who will train/help graduates clear NAVLE and provide visa and employment support.