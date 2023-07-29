Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhiwani schoolteacher booked for molesting minor student

Bhiwani schoolteacher booked for molesting minor student

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 29, 2023 01:22 AM IST

A government school teacher in a village in Bhiwani was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 11 student in the classroom three days ago, police said on Friday.

In her complaint, the 17-year-old student said the teacher had shifted her from the first bench to the last bench on July 25.

“I sat on the last bench with another student. The teacher then asked the other student to go and solve a numerical problem on the blackboard. As she left, the teacher sat next to me and started touching me inappropriately,” she added.

A spokesperson of Bhiwani police said the girl’s parents had also taken up the matter with the school principal following which a complaint was lodged with the Bhiwani Sadar police.

“The teacher was booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and a manhunt launched for him,” he added.

The accused teacher could not be reached for a comments.

