Government schools in Chandigarh to resume old timings

Following a period of adjusted due to the cold weather and foggy conditions, the UT department of education has directed all government schools in the city to revert back to their original schedules starting Tuesday.

From Tuesday, schools with single shift will open for students at 8:20 am and will close by 2:20 pm. However, the timings for staff will be 8:10 am to 2:30 pm. Earlier, the timings for students were 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. In double shift schools, the first shift will be from 8 am to 1:15 pm for students, and for teachers it will be 7:50 am to 2:10 pm. In the second shift, the staff will arrive at 10:50 am and leave by 5:10 pm. For students, the second shift timing would be from 12:45 pm to 5 pm, which earlier were 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The timings will remain the same till March 31 until the new session starts.

Clearer weather expected in city this week

The week started with yet another sunny day, with maximum temperature reaching to 22.3°C, 0.9 degree lower than Sunday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), sunny days are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday. Sunny weather is expected to resume on Saturday again, as per IMD. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 6°C, 2.6 degrees lower than Sunday. As per IMD, maximum temperature on Tuesday will be 22°C and minimum will be 6°C. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 23°C. On Thursday and Friday, maximum temperature is expected to remain 24°C, whereas it will remain 23°C on Saturday. The minimum temperature is not expected go below 7°C till Saturday.