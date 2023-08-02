Lack of staff exposes government schools in Ludhiana to rampant thefts

Government schools in Ludhiana are reeling under a severe security crisis as valuable assets worth lakhs lie unguarded during non-school hours, due to the Punjab government’s empty coffers. A series of major theft incidents have been reported at the schools. HT Image

The education department’s failure to fill nearly 900 vacant posts for class four employees, including peons, chowkidars, sweepers, gardeners, and drivers, has left these institutions vulnerable to theft and burglaries. Notably, the last recruitment for class D employees was done 30 years ago in 1993.

Soaring theft incidents

The recent burglary incident at Government Primary School in Ludhiana’s Chhahole village July 23, 2023, where burglars looted electronics, LPG gas cylinders, inverter batteries, mid-day meal rations, utensils, DVRs, and CCTV cameras, highlights the loopholes in safety measures. Despite these blatant security lapses and multiple theft incidents reported in Ludhiana, Khanna, and Ludhiana Rural, the authorities remain indifferent, leaving schools to fend for themselves.

Schools compelled to make makeshift security solutions

Several schools have resorted to appointing peons, chowkidars, and sweepers by pooling a portion of their salaries. In the absence of proper security measures, some schools have turned to allocating funds from the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) or even sacrificing from their salaries to hire watchmen. A principal of a senior secondary school shared how, after a failed theft attempt, they were compelled to appoint a guard from their salaries to safeguard the school.

Narinder Kaur, a teacher at Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, stated, “With valuable assets at risk, the school has had no choice but to make necessary appointments using its own funds.”

A teacher in charge of a government girls’ school expressed concern about the lack of security personnel, especially in light of rising crimes against women in the city. The presence of a watchman during school hours is insufficient to ensure safety, as there is no security guard to monitor people entering the school premises.

Reportedly, several schools in the district resort to appointing teachers at the gate for discipline maintenance under the pretext of house duties. Such practices not only disrespect teachers’ roles but also waste valuable resources and disrupt classroom activities.

Officials’ take

Police officials note that the modus operandi of most of these burglaries involves targeting schools during weekends or vacations, giving burglars ample time to escape with stolen items before school staff discovers the thefts.

Government teachers express concerns that such burglaries significantly impact children’s education and cause administrative disruptions, as replacing stolen equipment becomes a tiresome task.

Dimple Madan, district education officer (DEO secondary),stated that the vacant posts are marked on the portal promptly, but the decision to recruit lies with higher authorities and the education minister. Once recruitment notices are issued, schools can proceed to appoint watchmen, peons, drivers, and other class four officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON