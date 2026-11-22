Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre at Chetru, near Gaggal Airport in Kangra district set up at a cost of ₹18.29 crore. The CM said that the state government was committed to developing Himachal Pradesh as an emerging destination for information technology and investment. (HT File) more

The centre is expected to support up to 20 budding entrepreneurs and generate employment opportunities for 350 to 400 persons over the next five years.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the IT ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh, attracting investments in the information technology sector and providing an environment for start-ups and budding entrepreneurs.

The centre has been equipped with modern infrastructure, including plug-and-play incubation facilities, raw incubation space, manager’s cabins, a 40-seater auditorium, conference and meeting rooms, network operations centre, reception area, guest rooms and other essential facilities.

The CM said that the state government was committed to developing Himachal Pradesh as an emerging destination for information technology and investment. He said that the government was taking concrete steps to attract IT companies, promote start-ups and create a conducive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said that the establishment of the STPI Centre at Kangra would provide local entrepreneurs and IT professionals with access to modern infrastructure and new opportunities within the state, while also generating employment for the youth.

‘Govt to consider adding ‘Centenary’ prefix to Dharamshala college’s name’

Sukhu also assured the Old Students’ Association (OSA) of Government College, Dharamshala, that the state government would consider adding the prefix ‘Centenary’ to the name of the prestigious institution to commemorate its 100-year journey.

The CM attended a function organised by the OSA as part of the college’s centenary celebrations. During the interaction, the CM also assured the OSA that the government would sympathetically consider its demands for permanent protection of the landslide-prone Pines area and setting up an office for the association in the college.

CM administers oath to newly appointed HPERC chairman

Sukhu administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC), Pankaj Rai, at Dharamshala in Kangra district.

The CM expressed hope that the newly appointed chairman would discharge his responsibilities with dedication, integrity and professionalism.