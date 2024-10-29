Menu Explore
Govt College of Education shines at PU youth fest with 32 prizes

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2024 07:22 PM IST

The students secured prizes in multiple categories, including 14 first prizes in group bhajan, bhajan (individual), ghazal, folk instruments, group folk orchestra among others; seven second prizes in various categories like, group bhajan (individual), folk song, etc

Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20-D, emerged triumphant at the Panjab University (PU) Zonal Youth Festival- 2024, winning a total of 32 prizes out of 34 categories the college competed in. Students showcased their talent and creative prowess as 54 of them participated in various categories.

Students of Government College of Education, Sector 20, along with faculty after winning prizes in various categories during the PU Zonal Youth Festival in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Students of Government College of Education, Sector 20, along with faculty after winning prizes in various categories during the PU Zonal Youth Festival in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The event; held at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Ludhiana, from October 25 to October 28; aimed to promote cultural exchange, foster creativity, and nurture talent among the youth.

The students secured prizes in multiple categories, including 14 first prizes in group bhajan, bhajan (individual), ghazal, folk instruments, group folk orchestra among others; seven second prizes in various categories like, group bhajan (individual), folk song, etc. The college also won 11 third prizes in competitions like, heritage quiz, rassa vatna, naala making among many others.

The achievement highlights the students’ dedication and hard work, as well as the guidance provided by principal Dr Sapna Nanda, UT administration, and contingent in-charge Dr Vandana Aggarwal and Dr Ravinder Kumar.

