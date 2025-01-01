Govt is fulfilling poll promises - Saini

Assuring that the steps are being taken to fulfil the promises made in the state assembly election “sankalp patra”, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that significant progress has already been achieved in implementing many polls promises. He said the Haryana government is purchasing all crops from the state’s farmers at the minimum support price (HT File)

Speaking to media persons in Panchkula, the chief minister said that upon forming the government, the first step taken was to provide jobs to 24,000 youth without ‘kharchi-parchi.’ He said the government has introduced free dialysis facilities in all civil hospitals and medical colleges, benefiting lakhs of kidney patients across the state. He also highlighted the government’s initiative in granting ownership rights to tenant farmers in Haryana.

Regarding the issue of farmers, Saini said that the panel which the Supreme Court has set up to hold talks with the farmers is in constant communication with them. He said the Haryana government is purchasing all crops from the state’s farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) while many political parties have been exploiting the issue of farmers for political gain.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress party governments in states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are mooting their own agendas in the shadow of the farmer’s protests rather than ensuring their welfare.

Regarding the recent rains and hailstorms, the chief minister said that it has been decided to get the farmers registered on the Kshatipurti portal immediately so that proper compensation for the loss suffered by the farmers can be given on time. He said that over the past decade, the government has directly deposited ₹13,500 crore in farmers’ accounts as compensation for various losses.

Extending New Year greetings to the people of the state, Saini expressed hope that the year would bring economic and social prosperity to all citizens. The chief minister further stated that in 2025, Haryana will reach new heights of development. Reflecting on the progress made in 2024, he mentioned that significant work has been done to advance the state in various sectors.

Saini hails farmer-friendly decisions taken in first Union cabinet meeting of 2025

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has welcomed the “farmer-friendly decisions” taken in the first Union Cabinet meeting of 2025, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, the chief minister said that the thoughtful manner in which these decisions have been made for the welfare of farmers will directly benefit lakhs of farmers in Haryana.

Referring to the Union cabinet’s decisions as a New Year gift to the farmers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said that these decisions will ensure the availability of DAP to farmers at affordable and subsidised rates. In addition, a budget allocation has been made to promote the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and enhance technology, which will have a direct positive impact on farmers.