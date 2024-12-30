Govt plans to spend 1,570 crore to revolutionise the health sector: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is going to revolutionise the healthcare sector with an estimated capital expenditure of ₹1,570 crore to be spent on the procurement of state-of-art medical equipments and machineries to benefit the people of Himachal. The CM said that a Cancer Care Centre of Excellence would also be set up in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur with ultramodern facilities with an estimated cost of ₹ 300 crore. (HT File)

He said that annually 9.50 lakh patients are travelling out of the state for diagnostic and treatment resulting in a loss of ₹1,350 crore of GDP per year. He said that this is a serious concern and the present state government is prioritising to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the state to save the valuable money and time of the thousands of patients.

Sukhu said that medical colleges are being upgraded with the facility of robotic surgery in neurology, oncology, orthopedics and other departments as this will reduce the workload of the doctors and would also benefit the patients receiving treatments. He said that the process for installing modern PET Scan and MRI machines in IGMC, Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, district Kangra is underway and this would be dedicated shortly.

The CM said that a Cancer Care Centre of Excellence would also be set up in Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur with ultramodern facilities with an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. He said that this facility would have state’s first cyclotron machine alongwith the facility of radiation and nuclear medicine therapy.

Sukhu also directed to upgrade and strengthen the 69 healthcare facilities with enhanced level of care in the by adding specialty beds and diagnostic capabilities in these hospitals. These health facilities will also be strengthened for secondary care, emergency services, equipment abilities and facility safety measures including fire fighting infrastructure and improvement in internal mobility etc.

He said that special focus would be laid to establish in-house laboratories for enhancement of diagnostic and treatment facilities at zonal hospitals, regional hospitals, district hospitals and community health centres.

The CM instructed the officers to accelerate the process of upgrading the healthcare facilities in the state and said that there is no dearth of money for this and the state government will provide additional funding if required.