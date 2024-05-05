Govt school teacher booked for sexually assaulting minor

A government school teacher has been arrested and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for an alleged attempt of sexual assault on a minor girl student of a middle school in Srinagar, police officials said. The school education authorities are also mulling actions against the teacher. (iStock)

“A complaint has been filed that he attempted to assault a minor girl. We have filed an FIR number 17 and booked him under POCSO and other acts as it is also a criminal offence,” said station house officer.

Local reports said the girl had informed her parents about the alleged incident which triggered a protest by the locals of the area. “He was arrested yesterday and has been taken under remand,” the SHO added.

The school education authorities are also mulling actions against the teacher.

Chief education officer Abdul Hamid Fanie said, “We are waiting for the FIR details and he will be suspended as we have to wait for a 48 hour period after arrest,” he said.

The incident has triggered anger among the residents.