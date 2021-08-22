Govt will pay insurance scheme premium for 3.24 lakh women: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the state government has decided to deposit about ₹40-lakh premium of ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ from ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana’ to help the women of self-help groups associated with the ‘Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission’. About 3.25 lakh women will benefit from this decision, he said. Dushyant, who holds the portfolio of rural development, said the economic condition of the rural women has been affected during the pandemic. He said about 4.91 lakh women are associated with Mission in the state and about 1.64 lakh have got themselves covered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana for a premium of only ₹12 per annum. Under this plan, there is a risk cover of ₹2 lakh in case of death or total disability, and ₹1 lakh in case of partial disability. HTC

