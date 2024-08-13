Graft-accused Ludhiana cop denied anticipatory bail

A local court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea moved by graft-accused inspector Jagjit Singh Nagpal. The VB had nominated inspector Nagpal in the case in the first week of August (HT File)

He was booked by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for alleged involvement in ₹2.7 lakh bribery case and is on the run.

The inspector applied for anticipatory bail in the court of additional sessions judge Amrinder Singh Shergill.

The VB had nominated inspector Nagpal in the case in the first week of August. Earlier on July 2, the VB registered a case against assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2.7 lakh. A complaint was lodged on anti-corruption action line by one Kamaljit Ahuja, who is the owner of Hotel Taj, located at Jawahar Nagar Camp near Ludhiana bus stand.

The complainant alleged in the complaint that the ASI had obtained illegal gratification under threat from him for adding sections 307 and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case already registered against his family members. The accused ASI was posted at Division Number 5 police station.

During investigation, the VB found the allegations to be true and ASI Singh had accecpted the bribe in the name of inspector Jagjit Singh Nagpal, the then station-house officer (SHO) of Division Number 5.

The VB inquiry found that the accused were demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh per month for allowing the complainant to run his hotel smoothly.

The ASI had surrendered before the VB on July 8. During questioning, the ASI revealed that he had accepted bribes at the behest of the inspector, following which a case was registered against the inspector.

After being booked, the accused inspector was reported absent from duty without informing the department.