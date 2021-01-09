IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh
Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh
Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh

Anant was returning home from market around 10pm when he rammed his car into the base of a drop gate
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:19 AM IST

A 23-year-old youth was killed after his car rammed into a drop gate at Punjab MLA Hostel in Sector 4, Chandigarh, late on Thursday night.

Identified as Anant Gurpal Singh, he was the youngest son of Baba Pritpal Singh, granthi at Gurdwara Gur Sagar Sahib near Sukhna Lake. He had completed his graduation and was involved in sewa at the gurdwara, said people known to the family.

Anant was returning home from market around 10pm when the accident took place. The drop gate, which is pulled down only during protests, was open. Anant is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle before ramming it into the drop gate’s base.

A police control room vehicle rushed him to the PGIMER, but he succumbed during treatment.

Police said the car’s air bags had opened due to the collision, and there was no major external injuries, though some blood was found on the driver’s seat. Police have impounded the vehicle, and initiated inquest proceedings.

The family is waiting for Anant’s sister, who is married and stays abroad, to reach the city before performing the last rites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh
Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Granthi’s son killed in accident at Punjab MLA Hostel in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Anant was returning home from market around 10pm when he rammed his car into the base of a drop gate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh trashed the “twisted and senseless” interpretation being given to the presence of a few Punjab Police personnel at the farmers’ protest site.(Sanjeev Sharma/HT photo)
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh trashed the “twisted and senseless” interpretation being given to the presence of a few Punjab Police personnel at the farmers’ protest site.(Sanjeev Sharma/HT photo)
chandigarh news

Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM Amarinder

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Dubbing the accusations as “completely baseless and malicious”, the CM in a statement said there was no question of deputing police officers to negotiate with farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image(PTI)
Representative image(PTI)
chandigarh news

Bird flu: 40 samples collected in Ambala

By Bhavey Nagpal | Hindustan Times, Ambala, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:41 PM IST
The animal husbandry department has constituted 26 teams which will keep an eye on nearly 46 lakh poultry birds at different farms in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central government said on Friday that bird flu has been confirmed in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan and ordered the state authorities to control the spread of the disease.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
The central government said on Friday that bird flu has been confirmed in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan and ordered the state authorities to control the spread of the disease.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Bird flu: Punjab declared as ‘controlled area’, import of birds banned

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:46 PM IST
The state government had earlier sounded an alert in the state with chief secretary Vini Mahajan ordering to step up sampling, testing and surveillance of the suspected bird flu cases. She had earlier reviewed the situation in Punjab and neighbouring areas particularly Himachal Pradesh which has reported more than 380 bird deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trading barbs.(HT file photo)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trading barbs.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Captain acting as BJP’s CM, attempting to weaken farmers’ protest: Sukhbir

By Jatinder Mahal | Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief accuses Capt Amarinder Singh of dancing to the Centre’s tunes ever since he came to power
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balwant Singh Rajoana (centre) was sentenced to death in 2007 for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.(HT file photo)
Balwant Singh Rajoana (centre) was sentenced to death in 2007 for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana’s plea to commute death penalty by January 26

By HT Correspondent | Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Balwant Singh Rajoana was sentenced to death in 2007 for the former Punjab CM’s assassination on August 31, 1995.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The central team reviewing arrangements at the Community Health Centre at Raipur Rani in Panchkula district on Friday.(HT Photo)
The central team reviewing arrangements at the Community Health Centre at Raipur Rani in Panchkula district on Friday.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Death of over 4 lakh poultry birds in Panchkula’s Barwala belt due to avian influenza

By Tanbir Dhaliwal | Hindustan Times, Panchkula
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Bhopal lab confirms samples sent from Asia’s second largest poultry belt have tested positive for avian influenza; action plan for culling being discussed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh’s new mayor Ravi Kant Sharma (centre) senior deputy mayor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Farmila after their election at the municipal corporation office on Friday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
Chandigarh’s new mayor Ravi Kant Sharma (centre) senior deputy mayor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Farmila after their election at the municipal corporation office on Friday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

BJP’s Ravi Kant Sharma is new Chandigarh mayor

By Munieshwer A Sagar | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Of the 24 votes polled, Sharma got 17, while Devinder Singh Babla of the Congress could muster only five votes. Two votes were declared invalid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, another dry run monitored by the ministry of health and family welfare will be conducted by GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.(HT FILE PHOTO)
On Friday, another dry run monitored by the ministry of health and family welfare will be conducted by GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.(HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Covid vaccination drive: Chandigarh to develop own system for allocating time slots to beneficiaries

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:08 AM IST
The need for such a feature was felt during the dry run conducted at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 and civil hospitals in Sector 22 and Manimajra last week
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a partly demolished building at Indira Colony in Chandigarh on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
A man walks past a partly demolished building at Indira Colony in Chandigarh on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Amid protests, CHB razes illegal constructions in Chandigarh’s Indira Colony

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:01 AM IST
Unauthorised constructions in two houses and fresh illegal constructions including stairs and overhanging eaves/roofs projecting on public land were razed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Two nabbed for setting Chandigarh grocer’s shop on fire to avenge friend’s murder

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The grocer’s two sons are behind the bars for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old man to death in Maloya last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A forest department personnel keeping a watch on bird activity at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. A total of nine birds have died in the city since Tuesday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
A forest department personnel keeping a watch on bird activity at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. A total of nine birds have died in the city since Tuesday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Four more bird carcasses discovered in Chandigarh, five samples sent for testing

By Rajanbir Singh | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The dead birds include two crows – one in Maloya and another in Leisure Valley, Sector 36; a peacock at Sukhna Lake and a cuckoo at Sector 36.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
chandigarh news

Mohali firm’s manager arrested for duping people on allure of jobs; owner at large

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Mohali, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Investigation revealed that the accused used to contact job aspirants after downloading their resumes and had duped people of several lakhs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Woman posing as passport official held for 20,000 fraud

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Duped a Ludhiana woman who wanted a correction done in her son’s passport
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
chandigarh news

Two Chandigarh men arrested for vandalism

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Accused of burning an Activa scooter and damaging three vehicles in Sector 25 on January 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP